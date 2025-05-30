This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 1)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: "Sunday Morning" interviews Elon Musk

David Pogue reports.

PREVIEW: Elon Musk says he's "disappointed" by Trump's "big, beautiful bill" and what it means for DOGE

PREVIEW: Elon Musk says he doesn't "entirely agree" with Trump administration, explains why he feels "stuck in a bind"

ALMANAC: June 1

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Artist Luigi Serafini. CBS News

ARTS: The wonderfully weird world of artist Luigi Serafini

Rome artist Luigi Serafini became a cult rock star of the art world with the 1981 publication of his surreal and whimsical book, "Codex Seraphinianus." Filled with uncanny creatures and unintelligible language, the book's inspiration came, Serafini muses, either from aliens, or his cat. Today, Serafini's apartment is an embodiment of his humorous, reality-bending worldview – one from which he is in danger of being evicted. Correspondent Chris Livesay reports.

Seth MacFarlane, the guy behind "Family Guy," also sings. CBS News

MUSIC: Seth MacFarlane's talents, from comedy to crooning

Seth MacFarlane gained success as a young man with the animated comedy hit "Family Guy." But his other love is the Great American Songbook, which he features in his nightclub act. He is now releasing a new album, "Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements," in which MacFarlane performs songs that had been arranged for Frank Sinatra but never previously recorded. He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about how his career aspirations once diverged from music to animation – and how they swerved back.

You can stream Seth MacFarlane performing "Give Me the Simple Life," from his album "Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements," by clicking on the Spotify embed below:

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern with correspondent Robert Costa. CBS News

BOOKS: Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on projecting "A Different Kind of Power"

Jacinda Ardern was 37 when she was elected prime minister of New Zealand, becoming the world's youngest female head of government. After leaving office two years ago, she moved to Boston, where she's serving as a fellow at Harvard University. She's also written a new book, "A Different Kind of Power." Ardern talks with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about her experience leading a nation (including passing a ban on semi-automatic firearms); the importance of exhibiting kindness and empathy in politics; and the challenges of being a working mother, after giving birth while in office.

SCIENCE: The science of redesigning your personality

Writer Olga Khazan was unhappy with the person she was – anxious, obsessed with work, unable to have fun, and constantly worried about things. And when therapy, medications and self-care failed to work for her, Khazan decided a more radical approach was needed: she vowed to redesign her personality. Khazan talks with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Susan Spencer about the surprising steps she took to live outside her comfort zone – a journey she documented in her new book, "Me, But Better: The Science and Promise of Personality Change." Spencer also talks with University of Kentucky professor Shannon Sauer-Zavala about how it's possible to change seemingly intractable personality traits.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

The stars of "The Gilded Age": Morgan Spector (who plays George Russell) and Denée Benton (Peggy Scott). CBS News

TV: The return of "The Gilded Age"

The HBO series "The Gilded Age," a dramatization of the clash between Old Money elites and New Money robber barons in late-19th century New York City, is returning for its third season. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with stars Morgan Spector and Denée Benton about playing a rapacious captain of industry and a journalistic advocate for equal rights in an era of great social upheaval in America. Rocca also talks with Morgan Library & Museum director Colin Bailey and history professor Edward O'Donnell about how the Gilded Age wealthy pulled the levers of powers, and its impact on rich and poor Americans.

To watch a trailer for Season 3 of "The Gilded Age," click on the video player below:

BOOKS: Bill Clinton and James Patterson team up for a new thriller, "The First Gentleman"

Tracy Smith reports.

SUNDAY PROFILE: A conversation with Bill Clinton

Tracy Smith reports.

COMMENTARY: Faith Salie offers her two cents on the end of the penny

The U.S. Treasury announced that, by early next year, it will cease making new pennies, which cost almost four times to make what they are actually worth. But "Sunday Morning" contributor Faith Salie says that, while phasing out the one-cent coin might make sense, its loss is more than what we can calculate.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2025

Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Meet the grandson of our 10th president (YouTube Video)

President John Tyler, who was born in 1790, had a son when he was 63 years old; his son was 75 when Harrison Ruffin Tyler was born in 1928 – three generations that spanned more than 200 years, by the time "Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca caught up with Harrison (then 83) in this report that originally aired Feb. 19, 2012. [Harrison Tyler died on May 25, 2025, at age 96.]

MARATHON: 2025 Tony-nominated shows and performers (YouTube Video)

It's time to celebrate the best of Broadway! Watch "Sunday Morning" interviews with the creatives on stage and behind the scenes of this year's Tony Award-nominated shows. [And don't miss the Tony Awards ceremony broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ June 8.]

