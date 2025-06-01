The return of "The Gilded Age" The HBO series "The Gilded Age," a dramatization of the clash between Old Money elites and New Money robber barons in late-19th century New York City, is returning for its third season. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with stars Morgan Spector and Denée Benton about playing a rapacious captain of industry and a journalistic advocate for equal rights in an era of great social upheaval in America. Rocca also talks with Morgan Library & Museum director Colin Bailey and history professor Edward O'Donnell about how the Gilded Age wealthy pulled the levers of powers, and its impact on rich and poor Americans.