The wonderfully weird world of artist Luigi Serafini Rome artist Luigi Serafini became a cult rock star of the art world with the 1981 publication of his surreal and whimsical book, "Codex Seraphinianus." Filled with uncanny creatures and unintelligible language, the book's inspiration came, Serafini muses, either from aliens, or his cat. Today, Serafini's apartment is an embodiment of his humorous, reality-bending worldview – one from which he is in danger of being evicted. Correspondent Chris Livesay reports.