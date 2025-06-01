Seth MacFarlane, from "Family Guy" to Sinatra Seth MacFarlane gained success as a young man with the animated comedy hit "Family Guy." But his other love is the Great American Songbook, which he features in his nightclub act. He is now releasing a new album, "Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements," in which MacFarlane performs songs that had been arranged for Frank Sinatra but never previously recorded. He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about how his career aspirations once diverged from music to animation – and how they swerved back.