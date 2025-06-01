6/1: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue talks with Elon Musk about his controversial work with DOGE. Also: Tracy Smith interviews former President Bill Clinton and writer James Patterson about their latest thriller collaboration, “The First Gentleman”; Luke Burbank sits down with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane to discuss his new album celebrating the Great American Songbook; Robert Costa interviews former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; Mo Rocca goes behind the scenes of the HBO Max series “The Gilded Age”; and Chris Livesay profiles Rome artist Luigi Serafini, celebrated for his surreal, whimsical work that, he says, may be inspired by aliens - or his cat.