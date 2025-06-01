Bill Clinton and James Patterson on "The First Gentleman" After collaborating on two #1 New York Times bestsellers, former President Bill Clinton and author James Patterson have teamed up for their third book: "The First Gentleman," in which the commander-in-chief is a woman – and her husband stands accused of murder. The two sat down with correspondent Tracy Smith to describe how their writing process, and their friendship, has evolved, and whether – at a time of so much political craziness – there is an appetite for a Washington-based thriller.