Extended interview: Bill Clinton and James Patterson The former president and the thriller writer previously teamed up on two #1 New York Times bestsellers. And now they've written their third thriller: "The First Gentleman," about a female president and her husband, who is on trial for murder. In this web exclusive, Bill Clinton and James Patterson talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the process and joy of their collaborations; how the characters reflect an attitude in Washington where politics is a game; and, in the current political climate, the necessity of maintaining democracy.