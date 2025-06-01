Elon Musk on DOGE and his work in and out of government Since joining the Trump administration with a mandate to shrink government, Elon Musk – the world's richest man, and a key funder of Donald Trump's run for office – led his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to fire workers, close offices, and cut off funding for innumerable programs. He also saw his own fortunes decline, as his work became the target of lawsuits – and his Tesla brand suffered a huge backlash. Sitting down with "Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue, Musk discussed his efforts behind DOGE and the firestorm surrounding it; and his opinion of Trump's controversial budget bill, now before Congress.