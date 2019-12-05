This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 8)

COVER STORY: Dollar Stores and food deserts
It's the latest struggle between Main Street and corporate America: Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have opened tens of thousands of retail outlets across the U.S., and in many rural areas they are the only game in town, having effectively forced grocery stores out of business, thereby reducing options for fresh food and produce for miles around. Experts say it is having negative effects on public health, but according to Dollar it is consumers who are making choices that determine the marketplace. Special Contributor Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.
ALMANAC: A vote against war
On December 8, 1941, the day after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, members of the United States Congress voted unanimously to authorize a declaration of war, with one exception. Jane Pauley reports.
GALLERY: Pearl Harbor, Day of Infamy
ART: Doris Duke's Shangri La
The heiress built a home in Honolulu that was a testament to the cultures she discovered in her 'round-the-world travels. And now it's a museum, the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Arts and Culture. Conor Knighton reports.
MUSIC: Billie Eilish
The 17-year-old singer-songwriter talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about happiness, clinical depression, and the shock of worldwide fame in the wake of her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," created with her brother, Finneas O'Connell. Recorded in their home studio, it became the best-selling album of the year. She's also nominated for six Grammy Awards, including for Album of the Year and Best New Artist.
You can stream Billie Eilish's album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
BOOKS: Eugenia Zuckerman
Longtime viewers will recognize Eugenia Zuckerman, the internationally-acclaimed flutist, who for more than 20 years covered the arts for "Sunday Morning." But now, Zuckerman is opening up to Rita Braver about her battle with Alzheimer's, and how music, writing and humor are helping her cope, as she describes in her book, "Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir of Coping With Forgetfulness, Confusion, and a Dreaded Diagnosis."
READ AN EXCERPT: Eugenia Zuckerman's "Like Falling Through a Cloud"
"MOBITUARIES": Preview
Mo Rocca reports.
HARTMAN: Secret Santa
MOVIES: Mel Brooks
Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with the director and comedy writer, now 93, who opens up about his politically-incorrect films like "Blazing Saddles" and "The Producers," and whether they could be made today; and about his relationship with his soulmate, actress Anne Bancoft, with whom he was married for 41 years until her death in 2005.
SPORTS: Rob Gronkowski
Reena Ninan profiles the former New England Patriot tight end and sports broadcaster.
OPINION: 50th anniversary of Alcatraz Island takeover
Historian Douglas Brinkley on how American Indians claimed possession of Alcatraz, and for 19 months occupied the former prison until they were forced off.
CALENDAR: Week of December 9
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE UP CLOSE: Whooping cranes are finally making a comeback
Despite habitat loss and low reproductive rates, the bird's population in North America has increased in recent years, thanks to captive breeding programs and the establishment of a second migratory flock.
