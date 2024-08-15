This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 18)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Workers attach signage to the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COVER STORY: Now it's the Democrats' turn

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the Democratic National Convention, which will be gaveled into session this Monday in Chicago.

ARTS: Artist Mickalene Thomas and her dream of making a difference

In college Mickalene Thomas studied pre-law because she wanted to change the world. But then she saw an exhibition of photographs by Carrie Mae Weems, and she knew then what she wanted to do. The 53-year-old artist, who creates pieces celebrating women, is now being featured in an exhibition at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles titled "Mickalene Thomas: All About Love." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Thomas about her muses and her mixing of media, from collage and silkscreen to rhinestones.

U.S.: Giving wild donkeys a new life

Originally from Africa, donkeys (or burros, in Spanish) have been in North America for centuries. They were work animals that helped build the West, and today there are thousands of free-roaming donkeys on public lands, where they can overgraze and threaten delicate ecosystems. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at efforts (such as adoption programs for wild and domestic burros) aimed at giving these social animals a better life.

BOOKS: Carl Hiassen on "Bad Monkey" becoming a TV series

Florida native Carl Hiassen has written about his beloved state in a series of bestselling comedic novels that target the darkness which can cloud the Sunshine State. "60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with Hiassen about his love affair with Florida; and visits the Florida Keys location of "Bad Monkey," a new Apple TV+ series adapted from Hiassen's 2013 bestseller about a failed detective, murder, and a misbehaving monkey.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has proposed a new rule that would lower coal miners' exposure to silica dust, reducing the threat of black lung disease. But the rule has faced opposition in Congress. CBS News

U.S.: The increasing hazard of black lung disease facing coal miners

Coal mining has always been a dangerous job, with one in every five miners ending up with "black lung" disease. But today, in Appalachia, miners are suffering from black lung at increasingly younger ages. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with miners and union officials who say coal companies routinely break the rules that could help protect their employees' health; and looks at a new government proposal that might offer real protection for miners, but which is facing opposition in Congress. (This story was originally broadcast December 10, 2023.)

Images of coal miners in the 1940s, from the exhibition "Power & Light: Russell Lee's Coal Survey." Russell Lee/National Archives

PHOTOGRAPHY: Photographer Russell Lee's testament to coal miners

When coal was king, coal miners risked their lives to fuel America. Photographer Russell Lee captured the hardships and privations (as well as moments of joy) in America's mining communities in the mid-1940s. His pictures are now on display at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in an exhibit titled "Power & Light: Russell Lee's Coal Survey." "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley offers us a tour.

For more info:



MOVIES: Carol Kane (and her mother) on "Between the Temples"

In her latest film, "Between the Temples," Oscar-nominated actress Carol Kane plays a retired music teacher who is determined to be bat mitzvahed. Kane talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about how her own mother inspired her character; how Andy Kaufman taught her the "language" that their characters, Latka and Simka, spoke on the TV series "Taxi"; and how, as a student, she resisted the opinion of a doctor who said she should never set foot on stage.

HARTMAN: Shoes



National security adviser H.R. McMaster is seen as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 20, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

BOOKS: H.R. McMaster on "the good, the bad and the ugly" of working for Trump

In his new book, "At War With Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House," retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster discusses the 13 months he worked as national security adviser in the White House before former President Donald Trump fired him. McMaster talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about serving in a White House where "everything was much harder than it needed to be"; about Trump's attraction to the qualities of autocrats; and how he participated in an intervention to prevent Trump from threatening fellow members of NATO.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Democracy and the Ballot Box (YouTube Video)

Watch stories from the "Sunday Morning" archives about the history of America's elections, the power of one's vote, and the fight to protect democracy. Featured: Mo Rocca on the original "birther" controversy of President Chester Alan Arthur, the "worst" president ever, the disputed election of 1876, and a classroom lesson on the Electoral College; Scott Simon on the violent 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago; Richard Schlesinger on the return of Richard Nixon; Anthony Mason on Bush v. Gore; Nancy Giles on the election of Barack Obama; Steve Hartman on a family split by competing political allegiances; Lee Cowan on how late-night comedians tackled the 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and how Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss; David Martin on the violence of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Seth Doane on how the world's media reacted to scenes of political violence in America; and John Dickerson on the importance of the congressional committee investigating a president who fought against the peaceful transfer of power.

