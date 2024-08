Author Carl Hiaasen on his love for Florida Florida native Carl Hiaasen has written about his beloved state in a series of bestselling comedic novels that target the darkness which can cloud the Sunshine State. "60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with Hiaasen about his love affair with Florida; and visits the Florida Keys location of "Bad Monkey," a new Apple TV+ series adapted from Hiaasen's 2013 bestseller about a failed detective, murder, and a misbehaving monkey.