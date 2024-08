Photographer Russell Lee's testament to coal miners When coal was king, coal miners risked their lives to fuel America. Photographer Russell Lee captured the hardships and privations (as well as moments of joy) in America's mining communities in the mid-1940s. His pictures are now on display at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in an exhibit titled "Power & Light: Russell Lee's Coal Survey." "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley offers us a tour.