A preview of the Democrats' convention in Chicago The Democratic National Convention will be gaveled into session this Monday in Chicago, a city with a long, sometimes controversial history of Democratic nominating conventions. Longtime party figure and native Chicagoan Bill Daley offers CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa a message to his fellow Democrats about the prospects of the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket come Election Day. [Watch CBS News' live anchored coverage starting Monday, August 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET, streaming on CBS News 24/7, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, with primetime coverage from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on CBS.]