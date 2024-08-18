H.R. McMaster on 13 months working for Trump In his new book, "At War With Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House," retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster discusses the 13 months he served as national security adviser in the White House before former President Donald Trump fired him. McMaster talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about working in a White House where "everything was much harder than it needed to be"; about Trump's attraction to the qualities of autocrats; and how he participated in an intervention to prevent Trump from threatening fellow members of NATO.