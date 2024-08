Giving wild donkeys a new life Originally from Africa, donkeys (or burros, in Spanish) have been in North America for centuries. They were work animals that helped build the West, and today there are thousands of free-roaming donkeys on public lands, where they can overgraze and threaten delicate ecosystems. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at efforts (such as adoption programs for wild and domestic burros) aimed at giving these social animals a better life.