The distinctive voices of Carol Kane In her latest film, "Between the Temples," Oscar-nominated actress Carol Kane plays a retired music teacher who is determined to be bat mitzvahed. Kane talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about how her own mother inspired her character; how Andy Kaufman taught her the "language" that their characters, Latka and Simka, spoke on the TV series "Taxi"; and how, as a student, she resisted the opinion of a doctor who said she should never set foot on stage.