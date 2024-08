The art of Mickalene Thomas In college Mickalene Thomas studied pre-law because she wanted to change the world. But then she saw an exhibition of photographs by Carrie Mae Weems, and she knew then what she wanted to do. The 53-year-old artist, who creates pieces celebrating women, is now being featured in an exhibition at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles titled "Mickalene Thomas: All About Love." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Thomas about her muses and her mixing of media, from collage and silkscreen to rhinestones.