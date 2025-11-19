President Trump to host New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at White House on Friday

President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will have a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president said Wednesday in a post on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump said the meeting will take place at the Oval Office, with "further details to follow." Mamdani's team confirmed the meeting.

"As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago," a spokesperson for Mamdani said in a statement.

The president announced earlier this week that they would meet in Washington, but they had not set a date for the meeting at that time.

Mr. Trump often spoke out against Mamdani in the months leading up to the mayoral election, frequently calling the democratic socialist a "communist." In his post announcing Friday's meeting, he referred to the mayor-elect as "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani."

The president endorsed independent candidate Andrew Cuomo one day before Election Day and repeatedly threatened to withhold federal funding from the city if Mamdani was elected.

After Mamdani's victory, Mr. Trump said in an interview on Fox News that while he doesn't want to "make [Mamdani] succeed, I want to make the city succeed."

Mamdani also often slammed Mr. Trump and his administration during his campaign, even calling out the president during his Election Night victory speech.

He did, however, also express a willingness to work with the president after his election win. He said his team reached out to the White House to set up the meeting.

"I want to just speak plainly to the president about what it means to actually stand up for New Yorkers and the way in which New Yorkers are struggling to afford this city," Mamdani said in an interview on MS NOW Wednesday evening.