Mayor Eric Adams says his focus is on NYC, not Trump-Cuomo alliance report

Mayor Adams says his focus is on NYC, not on potential Trump-Cuomo mayor's race alliance

Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday his focus going forward is on New York City, not on President Trump's potential involvement in the mayor's race.

Adams was asked if he has spoken to Mr. Trump about a New York Times report that says the president has been considering whether to back former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a bid to block Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, whose platform includes freezing rents and taxing the rich.

The mayor said his conversations with the president "are about bringing resources to the city," adding, "I think the president loves New York. Everyone sees the threats we're facing. I'm going to do what I'm going to do -- stay focused, no distractions and grind, run my campaign."

Cuomo is "conspiring" with the president, Mamdani says

At a news conference on Thursday morning alongside union leaders, Mamdani accused Mr. Trump and Cuomo of teaming up to derail his campaign and also told his supporters his campaign won't be intimidated.

"Former Gov. Cuomo has been conspiring with President Trump," Mamdani said. "We know that this former governor has very little regard, whether it be for the Democratic party the Democratic process or for Democrats, themselves."

The Times story says Mr. Trump has held calls with Cuomo's team, something the president denied when asked about it in the oval office on Wednesday.

Cuomo's campaign spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, reacted with a statement that says, in part, "The governor and the president have not spoken in some time. As far as I know, they have not discussed the race."

Mr. Trump not liking Sliwa's chances, Times report says

The Times article also says Mr. Trump has expressed doubts about Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa's chances in November.

"There's no doubt he talks often with Eric Adams. He talks often to Cuomo, who he has known. The families have known one another. He doesn't talk to me, so I have advised the president stay out of this race," said Sliwa, who has not allied himself with Mr. Trump.

If the president does decide to officially weigh in on the race, it's unclear whether his impact would help or hurt Cuomo, who has previously proposed that whoever is not leading in the polls by mid-September should drop out, fearing they'll split the vote and pave the way for a Mamdani victory.