Here's who is performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards

By Kerry Breen

Introducing 2025 Music Educator Award winner
Memphis teacher selected as winner of the 2025 Music Educator Award 05:37

Some of music's biggest stars are set to take the stage at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has said that more than 20 musicians will perform during the awards show. The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena. The show can be watched live on CBS television stations or streamed online on Paramount+

Here's what to know about who's performing during the Grammy Awards. 

Stars take the stage 

Some of the biggest names in pop music will be performing on Sunday night, including nominees Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX

Other beloved artists, including Shakira, John Legend and Stevie Wonder are set to appear.  

Beyoncé, the most nominated artist in 2025 and in Grammys history, is not expected to perform. Neither is Taylor Swift, who notched six nominations this year. 

Performances to include In Memoriam, tributes to Los Angeles

The Recording Academy said the awards show would feature "special performances," including the annual In Memoriam segment, a "star-studded salute to the life and legacy" of producer Quincy Jones, who died in 2024, and touching numbers that celebrate "the spirit of the city of Los Angeles." 

The Recording Academy previously announced that the show would be refocused following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Officials said the flames destroyed thousands of homes, including those of entertainment industry stars. Some lead-up events were canceled. 

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CBS said in a news release. 

Performers participating in those segments include "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, Coldplay's Chris Martin and singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow

The full list of performers for the Grammy Awards 

Here's the full list of Grammy Awards performers.

  • Benson Boone 
  • Billie Eilish
  • Brad Paisley
  • Brittany Howard
  • Chappell Roan
  • Charli XCX
  • Coldplay's Chris Martin
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Doechii
  • Herbie Hancock
  • Jacob Collier 
  • Janelle Monáe
  • John Legend 
  • Lainey Wilson
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Shakira
  • Sheryl Crow
  • St. Vincent 
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Teddy Swims 

More stars at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony 

There will be even more performers at the Grammy's pre-show event. The premiere ceremony, hosted by producer and nominee Justin Tranter, will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and begin streaming live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. 

The event will start with what the Recording Academy describes as a "moving tribute honoring first responders" and those affected by the wildfires. The tribute will include a performance featuring a number of performers, including Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox

Other performers for the pre-show include Best Contemporary Blues Album nominee Joe Bonamassa and opera star Renée Fleming.

Some awards will also be announced during the pre-show event. 

