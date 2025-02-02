Here's who is performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Memphis teacher selected as winner of the 2025 Music Educator Award

Some of music's biggest stars are set to take the stage at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy has said that more than 20 musicians will perform during the awards show. The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena. The show can be watched live on CBS television stations or streamed online on Paramount+.

Here's what to know about who's performing during the Grammy Awards.

Stars take the stage

Some of the biggest names in pop music will be performing on Sunday night, including nominees Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

Other beloved artists, including Shakira, John Legend and Stevie Wonder are set to appear.

Beyoncé, the most nominated artist in 2025 and in Grammys history, is not expected to perform. Neither is Taylor Swift, who notched six nominations this year.

Performances to include In Memoriam, tributes to Los Angeles

The Recording Academy said the awards show would feature "special performances," including the annual In Memoriam segment, a "star-studded salute to the life and legacy" of producer Quincy Jones, who died in 2024, and touching numbers that celebrate "the spirit of the city of Los Angeles."

The Recording Academy previously announced that the show would be refocused following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Officials said the flames destroyed thousands of homes, including those of entertainment industry stars. Some lead-up events were canceled.

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CBS said in a news release.

Performers participating in those segments include "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, Coldplay's Chris Martin and singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow.

The full list of performers for the Grammy Awards

Here's the full list of Grammy Awards performers.

Benson Boone

Billie Eilish

Brad Paisley

Brittany Howard

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Coldplay's Chris Martin

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Herbie Hancock

Jacob Collier

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Lainey Wilson

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Stevie Wonder

Teddy Swims

More stars at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony

There will be even more performers at the Grammy's pre-show event. The premiere ceremony, hosted by producer and nominee Justin Tranter, will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and begin streaming live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

The event will start with what the Recording Academy describes as a "moving tribute honoring first responders" and those affected by the wildfires. The tribute will include a performance featuring a number of performers, including Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox.

Other performers for the pre-show include Best Contemporary Blues Album nominee Joe Bonamassa and opera star Renée Fleming.

Some awards will also be announced during the pre-show event.