The Grammys retune awards show to California fires relief. Here's what to expect

The Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles, will not be canceled or postponed — but it will instead refocus the show on fire relief efforts.

The Recording Academy will be "raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt said in a letter sent to Recording Academy members on Monday that was obtained by The Associated Press.

"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."

Here's what else to know about the 67th annual Grammy Awards:

The music industry responds to wildfires

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million donation. According to the letter, due to additional contributions, they've already distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

Universal Music Group, one of the big three major record labels, has canceled all of its Grammy-related events. Those include its annual artist showcase, held on Saturday, and its after-party on the Sunday of Grammy week. Instead, it will redirect those funds to wildfire relief.

BMG announced on Instagram that it will no longer host its pre-Grammy party and a representative for Warner Music Group confirmed to The Associated Press that the major label will not host a party this year and are instead "redirecting funds to support efforts." Earlier this week, WMG and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund pledged $1 million to Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

MusiCares, an organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance, holds its annual Persons of the Year benefit gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center a few days before the Grammys. The 2025 gala will still take place on Jan. 31, this year honoring the Grateful Dead with an additional commitment to wildfire relief.

"At our upcoming Persons of the Year, we will make a special appeal for donations to support our wildfire relief efforts," according to an email sent by the Recording Academy to its members on Tuesday.

Where are the Grammys held?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ongoing Palisades Fire forced the NBA and the NHL to reschedule Lakers and Kings games at the same arena last week.

"The postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts in Southern California," the NBA said in a news release.

Grammy 2025 nominations

The nominees include a long list of top music stars who will be up for trophies at the Grammys ceremony next month.

Beyoncé led the nominations, with 11 in total for her country album "Cowboy Carter." She is now the most-nominated artist in the award show's history, with 99 total nominations across her career.

See the full list of Grammy nominees.

How to watch the Grammys

The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. A number of nominees will perform at the awards show.