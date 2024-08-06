Arrests hit 5-year low at Lollapalooza; Chappell Roan may have set crowd record

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a peaceful year this year for Lollapalooza—as arrests at the festival hit a five-year low.

The city said police arrested nine people during the four-day run of the festival in Grant Park. Last year, there were 14 arrests, while there were 15 in 2022 and 19 in 2021.

Two people were arrested on Thursday, six on Friday, none at all on Saturday, and one on Sunday, according to police, who did not specify the offenses that prompted the arrests.

There were also seven people given tickets or citations through the weekend, and 63 ambulance transports altogether. Last year, there were 55 ambulance transports, but in 2022 there were 68, and in 2021 there were 102.

Meanwhile, one crowd at Lollapalooza may have broken a record. Organizers said Chappell Roan's Thursday performance was the biggest turnout for a daytime set in festival history—and it may even be the biggest Lolla crowd ever.

It was not known exactly how many people were there specifically for Chappell Roan's performance but 110,000 people attended each day.