"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo on building trust with Ariana Grande to bring Elphaba and Glinda to life

Cynthia Erivo is earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Elphaba in the highly anticipated film adaptation of "Wicked." The movie has already set records, grossing $262 million domestically and becoming one of the most successful Broadway adaptations.

In an interview on "CBS Mornings," Erivo opened up about how her friendship with singer and co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, became such an important part of their on-screen chemistry. She revealed that despite how close they are now, they didn't know each other before filming.

"She came to my house, we sat, we chatted and talked," Erivo said. "And we just talked about everything and nothing. We were there for ages, and it was very, very easy, so part of us kind of knew, 'Oh, this might, this might work. We'll be okay, and I think we'll be able to get along with each other, and we'll find it.'"

Their connection deepened during a dinner hosted by director Jon M. Chu.

"Stephen Schwartz played piano, and we sang 'For Good' together for the first time," Erivo recalled. "Our voices are very different but somehow, they made sense together."

To ensure their collaboration stayed strong, Erivo and Grande made a pact early and promised to take care of each other, the Tony Award winner said.

"Before we started shooting both of us had a conversation about making sure that we would take care of each other and make the space that we needed for each other, and take, you know, give each other what we needed, be generous with each other in this thing, because we knew it was a big undertaking," she said. "We knew we had a big responsibility, but we knew neither of us could really do that alone."

On fans singing along to the movie in theaters, Erivo was enthusiastic.

"I'm not ever going to be the person that says, 'Don't sing.' I think there's something really beautiful about people feeling comfortable enough to sing along," she said.

On Christmas Day, a sing-a-long version of Wicked will be released in theaters, according to Erivo.

The actress said that playing Elphaba - who goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West in "The Wizard of Oz" - required her to embrace her vulnerability.

"It means people can see the human being behind the character a little bit more," she shared. "That meant I had to allow myself to do that a little bit, which was terrifying, but I knew it would be meaningful. That was really the only way to play this role."

As Erivo reflected on her journey with "Wicked", she said she remains proud of the bravery it took to bring authenticity to Elphaba.

"You have to put yourself on the line a little bit… This is scary, but it's the only way to play her is to reveal a bit more of me," she said.