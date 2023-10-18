John Legend says he sees his father in himself as his family grows: "I'm definitely my dad's son"

John Legend's household has been seeing "a lot more joy, and more love" as his family grows. He and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their fourth child, Wren, in June with the help of a surrogate.

Legend said he sees his father in himself as his family expands.

"I look like my dad's side of the family, too, and I have a lot of his demeaner, and I catch myself saying things that he would say," Legend told CBS News. "I'm definitely my dad's son."

Legend and Teigen faced challenges as they grew their family. Teigen said last year they had an abortion in 2020 to "save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," after initially describing the loss of their son, Jack, as a miscarriage.

They then decided to use a surrogate, while also trying to get pregnant — which resulted in them having two kids five months apart.

"We were basically trying to go down two tracks and see if at least one of them worked," Legend said. Their surrogate, according to Legend, became "part of the family."

Legend said the couple found healing through sharing their struggles.

"It's more common than you think. And us talking about it has exposed us to a lot more stories of people going through it," said Legend.

Legend and Teigen recently marked a significant milestone: a decade of marriage. They celebrated in Italy, where they wed. Rather than a vow renewal, they exchanged authentic, intimate speeches.

"Years of experience together, you go through all the ups and downs together, all the tragedy, the triumph, all the joy ... it makes the anniversary I think even more beautiful and more meaningful than the wedding itself," said Legend.