The 2025 Grammy Awards are tonight. Here's how to watch live and what to know.

The stage is set for the biggest night in music. The 67th Grammy Awards returns tonight to celebrate the best of the best in music.

This year's show was reshaped in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CBS said in a news release.

Here is everything to know about how to watch it live:

Where to watch the Grammys with cable

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Sun. Feb. 2 on CBS television stations starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. (5 p.m. Pacific Time). Find your local CBS station here.

How to stream the Grammys live

The Grammy Awards will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show is available live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the show on-demand the day after it airs.

How to watch the Grammy Awards red carpet

CBS Los Angeles will offer a special live streaming coverage of the red carpet at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Recording Academy will have exclusive Grammys content, including interviews and red carpet arrivals, that will be streamed live at live.GRAMMY.com.

Who are the Grammy nominees?

Beyonće leads the nominations with 11 total for her country album "Cowboy Carter." She is the most-nominated artist in the award show's history, with 99 total nominations across her career.

After Beyonće, it's a tied race for the other top nominees with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX each having seven nominations. Taylor Swift. Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are each nominated for six awards.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Who is performing at the Grammy Awards?

Some of the biggest names in music are set to take the stage today, including Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Shakira and Chappell Roan.

Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe will pay tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones, who died in November.

Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.

Other artists slated to perform include Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims.

Who is presenting at the Grammy Awards?

Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, is not performing but she was added as a presenter.

Other presenters will include Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

Comedian and former talk show host Trevor Noah was tapped to host the Grammy Awards for a fifth consecutive year. Known for his breakout success as the former host of Comedy Central's late-night program "The Daily Show," Noah started hosting the Grammy Awards in 2021.

Where are the Grammy Awards held?

The ceremony for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.