Los Angeles wildfires preempt SAG Awards' live nominations announcement

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have canceled an in-person announcement planned for Wednesday morning due to devastating wildfires and winds in the Los Angeles area.

The nominations for awards honoring the best performances in movies and television will be announced by press release instead of at a live event hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch.

Homes and structures are burning in a pair of wind-swept fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and Altadena, a neighborhood near Pasadena, California.

The SAG Awards are a reliable Oscar bellwether for the acting and best picture categories. Over the weekend, "The Brutalist" and "Emilia Pérez" cleared space around themselves as serious contenders with their multiple wins at the Golden Globes.

Among movies, Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres won best actress awards for "The Substance" and "I'm Still Here," respectively, while the best actor awards were won by Adrian Brody for "The Brutalist" and Sebastian Stan for "A Different Man." (The Globes separate the acting categories between dramatic films and musicals and comedies.) In TV, awards went to Jean Smart ("Hacks"), Colin Ferrel ("The Penguin") and Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country"), among others.

Kristen Bell will host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will stream live on Netflix on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Idris Elba hosted last year's ceremony.

The fires have led to the cancellation of several entertainment events, including Wednesday's premiere of the Robbie Williams biopic "Better Man," a premiere of Jennifer Lopez's "Unstoppable" movie and the premiere of Universal Pictures' upcoming horror film "Wolf Man."

