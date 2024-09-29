Coldplay on their record-breaking world tour: "We're having such a great time"

Dublin's Grafton Street was mobbed last month when word spread that Coldplay was coming to shoot the video for their new single, "We Pray."

"I was a little nervous for you there in the beginning," said Mason.

"Yeah, but you have to just trust in the goodness of people – and the proficiency of the police!" laughed Chris Martin.

Martin was joined by collaborators Burna Boy, Tini, Elyanna and Little Simz. "The five of us actually had never actually played the song in the same place before," said Martin. "So, our first time doing it was on the street in the middle of all those people."

Coldplay was in Dublin for four sold-out nights at Croke Park, on their "Music of the Spheres" world tour. With more than 10 million tickets sold, and box office of over $1 billion, Billboard has crowned it "the biggest rock tour of all time."

Mason asked drummer Will Champion, "You guys are in the middle of literally a record-breaking tour. Does it feel like that to you?"

"Sometimes it's hard to see the woods for the trees," Champion replied. "We're aware that we're having such a great time. We're really enjoying ourselves."

"It definitely was extremely loud last night," said bassist Guy Berryman.

Champion, Berryman, Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland haven't always felt the love, especially in the early years. But critics, who once asked "Why does everyone hate Coldplay?" are now calling them "the 21st century's defining band."

"It seems like you've kind of been fully embraced even by the music critics," said Mason.

"Well, you're very sweet. I mean, that's just not true!" laughed Martin.

"I don't think you're ever fully embraced," said Buckland.

"Also, we are really not a rock band," said Martin. "So, when we're judged by those parameters, we're always gonna come up short. One thing I'd say that we've become more comfortable with is just being ourselves."

Their catalog of hits stretches across a quarter of a century. Martin said, "The truth of it is, some songs arrive fully formed, basically – not Jonny's parts or Will's or Guy's parts, but my part. And those are the rarest, but they're always the best, the ones that I had least to do with."

"But sometimes they're the hardest to produce, because you don't want to ruin them!" laughed Buckland.

Martin says he can feel that right away: "Definitely, yeah. The songs of ours that have connected with the most people, they connected with me first. I was like, 'Oh, this is really good!' 'Yellow,' 'Viva La Vida,' 'Fix You,' 'Sky Full of Stars.' They just land."

"Viva La Vida" by Coldplay:

"So, in a strange way, you're listening to it, you're the first person to listen to it; that's what it feels like," said Martin. "With the song 'We Pray,' we were in Taiwan on tour about ten months ago. I think it was after a show and I woke up in the middle of the night, this song was just in my head called 'We Pray.' And it said, 'You have to get outta bed and do this now.'"

Coldplay performed "We Pray" with their collaborators on stage for the first time in Dublin. "To have heard a song in the middle of the night in Taiwan and then ten months later it's on stage in Dublin? I mean, that's in itself an amazing journey," Martin said.

Martin started writing songs at a young age: "The first one arrived when I was about 11," he said.

Martin is always writing, even while on the road. Every morning, he sits down to write freeform – whatever he's thinking about. "I do that as a way of staying sane!" he laughed. "For 12 minutes in the mornings, I write anything that's in my head, and it's often very terrible and very depressed or very anxious, or all of the stuff that you don't really want anyone else to hear, but you need to release. So, I do that for 12 minutes, and then I burn it."

"You literally light it on fire?" asked Mason.

"Yeah, or tear it up and flush it away. And it just kind of gets rid of so much nonsense," Martin said. "Definitely helps in a band, too. Because in the old days we would have a lot more tension and a lot more volatility. But that's calmed down a lot."

Buckland was asked about the incredible sense of community at their concerts. "I think this is the point where we are most happy," he said. "I think we got to that point by being in a band for 25 years and then finally it sort of all clicking into place."

"Is that just a process of time?" asked Mason.

"Well, I think a process of time and hard work," said Martin. "We've worked quite hard on how we communicate with each other and giving each other space. We tour a lot slower now. We only do about 65 shows a year, which isn't that many."

Coldplay's new record, "Moon Music," is the band's tenth studio album.

Martin has said the band would release its last album in 2025. "It was right and it was wrong, like most things I say," Martin explained. "We are only going to do 12 proper Coldplay albums, but we're a little bit behind. Not too far behind!"

Buckland explained, "We're asking for an extension!"

So, why 12 albums? "That's just what it's supposed to be," Martin replied. "I don't think anyone needs more than that from us. The Beatles did 12."

Mason asked, "Do you guys have other things you want to do? Is that part of this?"

"Not at all. We'd like to keep playing live," said Martin.

"So, that goes on?"

"Oh, yeah, yeah – that gets better and better," Martin said.

"Don't wanna stop Coldplay," said Buckland.

You can't stop Coldplay. Chris Martin says he has to keep sprinting across stadiums.

Why does he have to? "I think it's like asking an apple tree why does it make apples?" Martin replied. "That's 'cause that's what I was made to do. And also, I'm really happy doing it."

Coldplay performs "feelslikeimfallinginlove" at Glastonbury 2024:

