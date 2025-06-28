How to watch: The funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman

Hundreds will gather on Saturday morning at Minneapolis' Basilica of St. Mary for the private funeral of Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog, Gilbert.

The funeral comes one day after the Hortmans and their dog laid in state in the Minnesota Capitol Rotunda. Melissa Hortman is the first woman to ever have the honor.

People began arriving before 10 a.m. Friday, standing on the Capitol steps to make sure they were in place for their chance to pay tribute to the lawmaker many say perfected the art of compromise — working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do what she thought was best for all Minnesotans.

Gov. Tim Walz was among the first mourners to visit the rotunda on Friday. Later Friday afternoon, former President Joe Biden arrived at the State Capitol rotunda to pay tribute.

On behalf of the Hortmans' children, Walz extended an invitation to former Vice President Kamala Harris. She will attend the funeral but will not be speaking during the services.

How to watch

What : The funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman

: The funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman Date: June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 Time: WCCO coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT | Funeral begins at 10:30 a.m. CT | Funeral will re-air in its entirely at 7 p.m.

WCCO coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT | Funeral begins at 10:30 a.m. CT | Funeral will re-air in its entirely at 7 p.m. Location: Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis

Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis Watch: In the video player above, or on the WCCO YouTube page.



Melissa Hortman served in the Minnesota House for 11 terms, representing District 34B. Her district covers Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin. She also spent several years in the role of House Speaker.

Melissa Hortman was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 2004. She and her husband leave behind two children.

Since her killing, many have been praising her leadership. On Thursday, U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Delano, honored her on the House floor as a bridge builder.

"As speaker of the Minnesota House, she led with integrity and fostered bipartisan collaboration, even during the most challenging times in our state," Emmer said.

Until Melissa Hortman was killed, the Minnesota state House was evenly divided 67-67. In the state Senate, Democrats hold a one-seat majority.

"Melissa Hortman represented the best of Minnesota," DFL party chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement. "She was a tireless, devoted public servant who deeply loved our state and devoted her life to making it a better place. The warmth and kindness she showed to her family and friends were matched only by her fierce commitment to improving the lives of those she had never even met."

The Hortmans' suspected killer



Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of killing the Hortmans and their dog inside their Brooklyn Park home in the early morning hours of June 14. He was arrested near his Sibley County home some 36 hours after the shootings. Officials say it was the largest manhunt in Minnesota history.

About 90 minutes before the Hortmans were killed, Boelter is accused of going to the Champlin home of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and shooting him nine times. His wife, Yvette, was shot eight times. The Hoffmans are still recovering. The former President also paid a visit to the Hoffmans on Friday.

Boelter appeared in St. Paul's federal courthouse late Friday morning, his second court appearance since being charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking and two weapons charges.

Boelter may face the death penalty if convicted. He is also expected to have a state trial, where he faces the possibility of life without parole.

This story will be updated.