Minnesota House Democrats mourn their leader Melissa Hortman: "I don't think this place will ever be the same"

Among those deeply mourning Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman's loss are Minnesota House Democrats, whom she steered as their caucus leader for several years.

They are remembering her for her peerless leadership, sense of humor, institutional knowledge of the Legislature and deep commitment to doing good work to improve the lives of Minnesotans.

"Melissa was an incredible leader who dedicated her life to public service. She led our caucus with integrity, grace, and with determination to improve people's lives," the 66 members of the House DFL Caucus said in a statement on Saturday in wake of what officials called the political assassination of her and her husband Mark earlier that morning. "Melissa talked a lot about following the Golden Rule, and the value that 'to whom much is given, much is expected.' She felt she had the ability and the obligation to serve others. And serve others she did."

Hortman became DFL minority leader in 2017 until Democrats won back the majority and she was elevated to speaker of the House. She was in that role until this year, when she led her caucus through the unique tied chamber this legislative session but ceded the speakership to Republicans in a power-sharing agreement.

"We're just going to miss her so much. I don't think this place will ever be the same," said DFL Whip Athena Hollins, through tears, in an interview on Wednesday.

She described Hortman as a mentor, bringing her into important discussions after she was elected in 2020 so she could learn the ropes at the Capitol and share her perspective.

"I got the ability to see how the sausage was made, and it gave me a whole new perspective on what legislating and leading was actually about. And she didn't have to have me in those rooms," she remembered. "Honestly, I didn't have a lot to contribute, especially when I first started, but she knew that it was important to bring up new leaders. It was something she talked about a lot, was finding the strengths in people and identifying their weaknesses and slotting them in where she thought was appropriate."

Hollins also recalled the shock and horror she felt when she learned her beloved leader and friend was killed. But the very next day, she showed up to a webinar she was previously scheduled to join, she explained, which focused on common-sense gun legislation.

"I thought that's what Melissa would want me to do. It was an important issue to her, so I thought I would honor her by being there," she explained.

She had a "witty" sense of humor, loved margaritas and showed everyone respect

DFL Rep. Erin Koegel recalled that Hortman would bake decadent cakes and pies and bring them to the Capitol, despite everything else on her plate as a legislative leader.

The Hortman children, in a statement remembering their parents, encouraged people to honor their memory with a list of actions — including baking.

"I had no idea how she did it and still made sure that all the work got done. And that kind of was just her — get the work done," Koegel told WCCO. "It's not about making a big splash, or it was never about her. It was never about her ego."

House Democrats met in person Tuesday to share stories and support each other in an unthinkable tragedy. Many remember her dry, witty sense of humor. Koegel also said she was an avid fan of drinking margaritas.

"The last text she sent to me was, I was complaining about how mad I was with everybody [at the end of session], and she sent me a text. She said, 'Diitto. Leadership means having to do hard things even when everybody's an a**hole.'" Koegel said with a laugh.

Hortman, as House speaker in 2023 and 2024, shepherded some of the most consequential public policy in Minnesota in a generation: paid family and medical leave, stricter gun laws, codifying abortion rights, carbon-free by 2040 benchmarks, restoring voting rights for people with felony convictions and much more.

Many of those proposals didn't get Republican support. But she worked to pass several bipartisan budgets with a Republican-led Senate for years.

And she still treated people who disagreed with her and who were her political opponents with respect, said Hollins.

"The other thing that I really took away from her was working across the aisle is literally a part of the job. It's not optional, even when you're in a majority," she said. "You don't have to get along with people or agree with them to treat them respectfully and to hear them out and to find common ground because there are many things that we agree on."

Her DFL colleagues believe her true legacy is how she cared for others.

"That's all she ever wanted to do is make it better for people. And so I just hope that that's the thing that every Minnesotan can do is take forward her legacy and make this place better for everyone," Koegel said.