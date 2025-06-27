How to watch: Melissa Hortman, husband, dog to lie in state at Minnesota Capitol

The public will have the opportunity on Friday to bid farewell to slain Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog, Gilbert — all of whom will lie in state at the State Capitol Rotunda.

The public will be able to pay their respects from noon to 5 p.m., officials say. Melissa Hortman is the first woman to ever lie in state at the Capitol, and only one of nearly 20 to ever have the honor.

How to watch

What : The Hortmans lie in state at Minnesota Capitol

: The Hortmans lie in state at Minnesota Capitol Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Time: 12 p.m. CT

12 p.m. CT Location: Minnesota State Capitol

Minnesota State Capitol Watch: In the video player below or on the WCCO YouTube page.

A private funeral for the Hortmans will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. WCCO will livestream the service beginning at 10 a.m.

On behalf of the Hortmans' children, Gov. Tim Walz extended an invitation to former Vice President Kamala Harris. She will attend Saturday's services but "won't have a speaking role," according to the Associated Press.

Melissa Hortman served in the Minnesota House for 11 terms, representing District 34B. She also spent several years in the role of House Speaker.

Since her assassination, many have been praising her leadership. On Thursday, U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Delano, honored her on the House floor as a bridge builder.

A makeshift memorial to state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building on June 16, 2025 in St. Paul. Steven Garcia / Getty Images

"As speaker of the Minnesota House, she led with integrity and fostered bipartisan collaboration, even during the most challenging times in our state," Emmer said.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of killing the Hortmans and their dog inside their Brooklyn Park home in the early morning hours of June 14. He was arrested near his Sibley County home some 36 hours after the shootings. Officials say it was the largest manhunt in Minnesota history. Boelter now faces state and federal murder and attempted murder charges.

His wife, Jenny Boelter, released a statement on Thursday saying their family is "horrified" by her husband's alleged actions.

"We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided," said Jenny Boelter. "This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family. It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith."

About 90 minutes before the Hortmans were killed, Boelter is accused of going to the Champlin home of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and shooting him nine times. His wife, Yvette, was shot eight times. Sen. Hoffman is still hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Yvette Hoffman is now recovering at home, according to her family.

This story will be updated.