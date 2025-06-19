Sen. John Hoffman's family releases statement detailing night of shooting

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, released a new statement detailing the night they were both shot in their home over the weekend.

"As we continue to receive medical care, we are deeply grateful for those providers, for the first responders and for all those in law enforcement who worked so quickly, professionally and selflessly to safeguard others and to apprehend the shooter, starting with our own officers in Champlin and Brooklyn Park," the statement said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Yvette Hoffman is out of the hospital while John Hoffman remains in serious but stable condition.

Read the full statement:

"Because we have been hospitalized and receiving medical care, we have not been able to provide much information regarding the horrible circumstances of June 14th, but would now like to provide a statement offering more clarity of what happened. "After having attended the Humphrey Mondale dinner on Friday, June 13th, we returned to our home, joined there by our adult daughter, Hope. At approximately 2:00 a.m., we were all awakened by the sounds of pounding on the front door and shouts of someone seeking entry, identifying himself as a police officer. When the door was opened, all three of us were in the entryway. John initially lunged at the gunman as the weapon was pointed directly at him, getting struck nine times. As John fell, Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door, succeeding before she was also hit eight times by gunfire. Hope then rushed to shut the door and secured the lock; she got to the phone and shared with the 911 operator that Senator John Hoffman had been shot in his home. Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety officials that a politically-motivated act was potentially underway. "As we continue to receive medical care, we are deeply grateful for those providers, for the f irst responders and for all those in law enforcement who worked so quickly, professionally and selflessly to safeguard others and to apprehend the shooter, starting with our own officers in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated. Our daughter Hope and Sophie Hortman went to school together, and we know that they - along with Colin Hortman - will have each other's support as we all work through the devastating consequences of that horrific night. We want to thank all those at Fernbrook School behind the GoFundMe account - you will be helping us pick up the broken pieces of our lives. We are uplifted by the prayers and support from so many across the state of Minnesota and the country: thank you. "Choosing to work in the public sector, even in as limited a way as John's career as a senator, has always meant sacrificing a level of privacy. But now we are grappling with the reality that we live in a world where public service carries such risks as being targeted because someone disagrees with you or doesn't like what you stand for. As a society, as a nation, as a community, we must work together to return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully. The future for our children depends on that. We will be praying for that work and appreciate all those who will join with us."

After learning of the shooting at the Hoffmans' home, the Brooklyn Park Police Department proactively sent patrol officers to the home of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman. She and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot and killed in what Gov. Tim Walz has called politically motivated shootings.

A manhunt for the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, lasted for over 36 hours. He was taken into custody on Sunday night in Sibley County. He faces six federal charges and four state charges. Charges say he went to the homes of two other elected officials that same night.

contributed to this report.