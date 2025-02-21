Push to declassify Malcolm X documents continues 60 years after his assassination

Malcolm X's family claims NYPD, government played a role in assassination Malcolm X's family claims NYPD, government played a role in assassination 02:30

It has been 60 years since Malcolm X was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965 in New York City. Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Malcolm X's family, is expected to hold a news conference Friday morning to call for the documents in the case to be declassified.

Malcolm X was a prominent spokesman for the Nation of Islam, famously calling on Black people to claim their civil rights "by any means necessary." Near the end of his life, he split with the organization and started talking about the potential for racial unity, earning him the ire of some.

The civil rights activist was 39 when he was gunned down as he prepared to deliver a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Upper Manhattan.

Three men were convicted in his murder and sentenced to life in prison. Mujahid Abdul Halim, who also went by the names Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan, admitted to shooting Malcolm X but said the other two men -- Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam -- were not involved. In 2021, Aziz and Islam were exonerated.

Aziz was freed after serving 20 years in prison, but Islam died before his name could be cleared. The men and their families were eventually awarded $36 million in a pair of wrongful conviction settlements.

Malcolm X family suing NYPD, FBI and CIA

Last November, Crump filed a lawsuit on the family's behalf accusing the New York City Police Department and the federal government of conspiring to play a role in the assassination.

"Despite knowing the gravity of the threats, the FBI failed to protect Malcolm X, instead actively compromising his safety by arresting his security team days before his assassination," the complaint read in part.

The lawsuit claimed the government failed to protect Malcolm X leading up to the shooting and failed to intervene on the scene. It also claimed the government actively encouraged the shooting and tried to cover it up.

The NYPD and FBI declined to comment on the lawsuit at the time. The New York City Law Department said it was reviewing the case.

The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center in Washington Heights will host an event Friday to pay tribute to the leader and individuals who echo his dedication to social justice.