Malcolm X's family sues NYPD, FBI and CIA over assassination in $100 million lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Malcolm X's family is suing the NYPD and federal government agencies over the civil rights leader's assassination in New York City.

The $100 million lawsuit claims the New York City Police Department, FBI, CIA, Department of Justice and U.S. government played a role in Malcolm X's murder at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights in 1965.

Government "conspired to assassinate Malcolm X," attorney says

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, said they believe the government agencies "all conspired to assassinate Malcolm X."

The allegations include:

Failing to safeguard despite imminent threats Removing security the night of the assassination Actively encouraging and facilitating the assassination On-duty operatives failing to intervene A concealment effort, or cover-up, after the fact

"We seek justice for the assassination of our father and that the truth will be recorded in history," said Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's daughter.

No new evidence was presented Friday, but in July 2023 Crump introduced what he called a new witness to the assassination. Crump said the witness, in a signed affidavit, recalled seeing the gunman be protected by law enforcement in the moments after it happened.

The NYPD and FBI declined to comment on the lawsuit. The New York City Law Department said it is "reviewing the case."