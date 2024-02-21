2 men allege police, FBI conspiracy in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X

2 men allege police, FBI conspiracy in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X

2 men allege police, FBI conspiracy in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X

NEW YORK -- Two new men have come forward to talk about the assassination of Malcolm X.

Wednesday marks 59 years since the civil rights icon was shot to death in the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. He was about to give a speech when he was killed.

Attorneys representing the family say they've been in a decades-long quest for justice.

Attorney Ben Crump alleges law enforcement was involved in a conspiracy to cover up who killed Malcolm X.

Khaleel Sultarn Sayyed, a former bodyguard for Malcolm X, says he was arrested five days before the assassination in 1965.

"I believe I was detained in this conspiracy by the NYPD ... and FBI in order to ensure Malcolm X's planned assassination would be successful," he said.

"They have been fighting to get to the truth, to finally hold NYPD and the federal agencies responsible," Crump said.

In 2021, two men were exonerated in the murder of Malcolm X.

The case is still open.

There has been no comment from the NYPD or FBI.

We also reached out to the Manhattan district attorney but have not yet heard back.