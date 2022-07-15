Muhammad Aziz, man wrongfully convicted of murdering Malcolm X, sues New York City for $40 million

NEW YORK -- Muhammad Aziz, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering Malcolm X, is suing New York City for $40 million.

Aziz, who is now 84 years old, filed the lawsuit Thursday.

READ MORE: Judge Exonerates Muhammad Aziz And Khalil Islam, Who Were Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X In 1965

Aziz and Khalil Islam, who died in 2019, were exonerated in November.

Police misconduct is alleged.

Aziz spent over 20 years in prison for the 1965 murder of Malcolm X inside the Audubon Ballroom in Upper Manhattan.