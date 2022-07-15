Muhammad Aziz, man wrongfully convicted of murdering Malcolm X, sues New York City for $40 million
NEW YORK -- Muhammad Aziz, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering Malcolm X, is suing New York City for $40 million.
Aziz, who is now 84 years old, filed the lawsuit Thursday.
Aziz and Khalil Islam, who died in 2019, were exonerated in November.
Police misconduct is alleged.
Aziz spent over 20 years in prison for the 1965 murder of Malcolm X inside the Audubon Ballroom in Upper Manhattan.
