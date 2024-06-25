Lauren Boebert wins crowded House primary new district in Colorado

Which opponents of Lauren Boebert scored points in debate? Watch Left, Right, Center Which opponents of Lauren Boebert scored points in debate? Watch Left, Right, Center 19:52

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has emerged victorious in the primary election in her new Colorado district, according to the Associated Press. The controversial Congresswoman defeated five GOP opponents in a competitive primary in Colorado's 4th Congressional District and will be favored win the seat in November's general election.

Rep. Lauren Boebert during CBS Colorado's CD4 Republican primary debate. CBS

Boebert won with slightly more than 44% of the vote with 60% of the votes counted.

Boebert currently represents the 3rd Congressional District in Colorado but made the decision to run in the heavily conservative District 4 after Rep. Ken Buck stepped down earlier this year. CD4 includes much of the eastern part of the state as well as Loveland and Windsor (both in Northern Colorado) and Douglas County (in the southern part of the Denver metro area). Nearly half of voters in the district are in Douglas County, where CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd says Republicans are "less MAGA and more mainstream." While there are nearly twice as many Republicans as Democrats in the county, former President Donald Trump only won Douglas County by 7 points in 2020. Overall, Trump lost Colorado by 13 points in 2020.

Boebert abandoned her seat in CD3 after nearly losing to Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. When she announced that she would run for a different district in January, said the move was being done after "a pretty difficult year for me and my family." That included going through a divorce.

During her campaign Boebert touted her endorsement from Trump and spoken at length about immigration issues. During a CBS Colorado debate last month she claimed that undocumented immigrants are overwhelming systems and services in this country and called for mass deportations.

"Build the wall, deport them all," she said, in a line she has repeated throughout her campaign.

During CBS Colorado's debate several of Boebert's opponents spoke of their farming and ranching backgrounds and in doing so indirectly highlighted Boebert's newcomer status to the district. Only candidate Deborah Flora, a conservative radio talk show host, attacked Boebert for her move, criticizing her for "abandoning her neighbors in CD3."

Flora described the controversial congresswoman as someone who is more concerned with being in the national spotlight than representing Coloradans.

"We've seen how Lauren Boebert would represent us ... missing key votes while chasing cameras and being in the center of D.C. drama instead of delivering real solutions for the people," she said.