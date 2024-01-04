Adam Frisch in a post-Boebert race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District: What's changed, what's stayed the same

Adam Frisch, running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District finds himself in a new race after former opponent Lauren Boebert officially made the move to campaign in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

Frisch said part of the reason he wanted to run was he believed Boebert's grasp on District 3 was weak, and he couldn't stand her style of politics nor the attention-grabbing (for better or worse) statements she often delivers.

"I thought that if a very conservative democrat could get into the race, a conservative businessman got in the race, they could build a coalition of this pro-normal party conversation that I've been talking about for a long time," Frisch told CBS Colorado reporter Spencer Wilson.

That stance as a more moderate politician without an extreme tie to one of the two main political parties is evident in his positioning in water rights, energy, and even wolf reintroduction, a hot button issue that falls along party lines; with a generalization that liberal leaning voters wanted wolves back in Colorado, and conservative voters did not. Frisch, running as a democrat, said he believes the wolf reintroduction was a mistake.

"It's disappointing and frustrating," Frisch said of the recent release of 10 wolves in to Colorado from Oregon. "As a citizen, I voted against it because I thought that it was crazy... I really don't think the people down to the Denver metro area should be voting on anything west of the Eisenhower Tunnel."

Frisch's website still includes a sign up for text updates with the slogan "Help Adam defeat Boebert," and his red truck he's been driving around the 3rd district with his son also bares a bumper sticker with an anti-Boebert message.

But Frisch said his approach to the race will be the same as always, even if it does not have the same national spotlight that seems to follow Boebert's turbulent campaign (which invoked electric support as well as disdain across the country).

He said he's much more than "the other choice besides Boebert." He said he's not sure who he would face assuming he wins the primary, but his platform will remain the same, sans Boebert.

"There are three candidates running for the Republican primary now, there are a couple that want to get in, including some very, very well known extremists as well," Frisch said. "So, again, we're going to can tell our story about how important Colorado water, Colorado, domestic energy and Colorado jobs are to our district, and that's what I remain focused on."

He added, "there might be some micro changes about who we run against, but I'm still going to be telling what people should be voting for us, not against anybody else."