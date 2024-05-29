How to watch debate between Lauren Boebert and 5 other candidates running for Colorado's CD4 Republican primary

Voters in Colorado will soon be making some big decisions in state races, including the 4th Congressional District seat which was vacated earlier this year by former Rep. Ken Buck. On Wednesday night CBS News Colorado will host a debate with the Republican primary candidates in that heavily conservative district.

The GOP candidates will debate on Wednesday evening at the Lone Tree Arts Center and it will air on the CBS News Colorado stream at 8 p.m. It will be moderated by CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd and the following candidates will debate: Richard Holtorf, Jerry Sonnenberg, Peter Yu, Michael Lynch Deborah Flora and Lauren Boebert.

CD4 includes a large portion of eastern Colorado. The district also includes Douglas County in the southern part of the Denver metro area and the city of Loveland in Northern Colorado.

Boebert currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of western and some of southern Colorado, but she announced late last year that she was changing districts.

"(Boebert) had to move from a pretty good Republican district to an overwhelmingly Republican district in order to think she could win re-election," CBS Colorado Republican political analyst Dick Wadhams said.

Colorado's primary election takes place on June 25. Ballots in the primary election will be sent out to voters in the mail next week.