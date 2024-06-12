Lauren Boebert's ex-husband Jayson Boebert pleads guilty, sentenced to probation in Colorado courtroom

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's ex-husband pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment in a Garfield County courtroom on Wednesday. Jayson Boebert was sentenced to unsupervised probation in exchange for the plea that is related to two separate incidents that happened in January.

As part of the plea agreement, the other charges were dismissed.

Jayson Boebert Garfield County

The first incident with Jayson Boebert happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado with his ex-wife. Jayson Boebert initially faced three charges related to that incident; disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 at a residence outside Silt involving his 18-year-old son. In that incident, his son called authorities after Jayson Boebert allegedly assaulted him and grabbed a rifle. He initially faced charges of prohibited use of weapons, harassment and assault in the third degree for that incident.

The couple's divorce was final in October of last year.

Rep. Lauren Boebert CBS

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert was arrested in February in Colorado related to a string of alleged property thefts and vehicle trespasses. The police department in Rifle, Colorado, posted on Facebook that Tyler Boebert was arrested and that he faced five felony counts: four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Colorado's 4th Congressional District includes Loveland and Douglas County on the Front Range as well as most of the Eastern Plains. CBS

Boebert is serving her second term as the Republican representative from Colorado's 3rd District, although she is running to be the Republican representative in Colorado Congressional District 4 this fall. The primary election for that seat is June 25.