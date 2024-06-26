Deborah Flora, Republican who raised second-most money in Lauren Boebert's primary race, concedes

One of Lauren Boebert's opponents, Deborah Flora, made some some waves in the CD4 race in Colorado

The news broke early Tuesday night at a gathering of supporters of Republican Deborah Flora in Parker, shortly after the polls closed. It was not going the way of the female candidate in the GOP primary in Colorado's 4th Congressional District not named Lauren Boebert.

Deborah Flora CBS

"I think it's a very divided party right now and I think that's why we saw a record low turnout as well not just from across the board but Republicans as well," she said.

Boebert claimed victory in the primary against Flora and four other Republican candidates in her new Colorado district, garnering 43% of the vote.

"I think it's time that we get back to what I call the Reagan big tent, where we get back to that understanding that we need to invite people to join us, persuade our neighbors."

Flora, a former KNUS radio talk show host, raised the second most money in the campaign behind Boebert, but failed to draw votes.

When early returns from her Douglas County came in and her showing was well behind, it was an early night. With 94% of the votes in on Wednesday morning, she was running in third place behind former Colorado House and Senate member Jerry Sonnenberg.

In the six person race, if there was an anti-Boebert sentiment it was divided among the field.

"Well I do think a six person race is very challenging, I mean no one won with the majority of the vote, so it's going to be a plurality. So I think a six person race is always challenging. And I think that's something then where the voters don't have a clear choice. But, you know, Lauren Boebert did win tonight and that's the way it worked out in this race," said Flora.