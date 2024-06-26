Trisha Calvarese victorious in Democratic primary in Colorado's District 4, will face Lauren Boebert in November

Trisha Calvarese was victorious in the Democratic primary Tuesday night in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. With 94% of the votes counted as of Wednesday morning, she had 43% of the vote. Her opponents Ike McCorkle and John Padora had 41% and 14%.

Calvarese now moves on to face Republican primary winner Lauren Boebert in November, and immigration issues figure to be a key topic in the race.

While Boebert is a hard-liner on the issue who has called for mass deportations, Calvarese favors a pathway to citizenship. In an interview with CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd earlier this month, she said immigrants are "such a key part of our economy."

"As long as there are people who can be exploited because of their documentation status, it drives down the the quality of work and jobs for everybody," she said.

While Calvarese won her primary, she also lost on the same night in a special election in CD4 she was the Democratic candidate in. Republican Greg Lopez defeated her in that race by a 58% to 34% margin (with 94% of votes counted). Lopez will now serve out the remainder of former Rep. Ken Buck's term. Buck stepped down from Congress in the spring.