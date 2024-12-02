Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra, of Long Island, dead in Gaza, IDF says

Israeli-American hostage from Long Island confirmed dead, IDF says Israeli-American hostage from Long Island confirmed dead, IDF says 01:03

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- U.S.-Israeli soldier Omer Neutra, of New York, has been confirmed dead in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

A grandson of Holocaust survivors, the 21-year-old from Long Island was thought to be a hostage captured by Hamas, but he was killed fighting militants during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, the IDF said.

Neutra's body was taken into Gaza, where it is still being held by Hamas.

Neutra's family "deeply grieving and devastated"

Neutra, who grew up in Plainview, New York, deferred enrollment at SUNY Binghamton to join the IDF after attending a Jewish high school. His parents spoke out at a hostage remembrance and protest in Central Park just hours before his death was announced.

"The Neutra family is deeply grieving and devastated with the news. They are currently requesting the public who has been very supportive throughout this journey to please respect their privacy until they are formally ready to announce the next steps," a family spokesperson said Monday.

The Wall of Hope in Plainview, New York displays pictures of hostages taken by Hamas, including Omer Neutra, who grew up in the community. CBS News New York

Neutra "was serving as a tank commander in an Israel Defense Forces unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas's campaign of cruelty— risking his life to save the lives of others. A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

New York leaders react to Omer Neutra's death

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said Monday flags would be flown at half-staff in Neutra's honor.

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the tragic loss of Omer Neutra, a beloved son of the Town of Oyster Bay and IDF soldier, who was killed by Hamas terrorists. This heartbreaking news is a profound reminder of the immense sacrifices made by individuals who stand in service to protect and defend democracy around the world," Saladino's statement read in part. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Omer's family, friends, and all who loved him. This is a time of unbearable grief and a tragic loss for our entire town."

U.S.-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra is confirmed dead in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Dec. 2, 2024. The Neutra Family

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags to half-staff statewide and said, "We pray that his body can be returned to his family, who have been speaking out for him & all hostages since that horrific day."

"For months we've prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core," Hochul said in a statement. "I've met with Omer's brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace."

"On October 7th, he fiercely defended the communities near the Gaza border when Hamas terrorists attacked. For over a year, his parents lived in hope that their son was still alive. But today, their worst fears were confirmed. My heart breaks for them and their entire family as they face this unbearable loss. But I am also filled with pride in the life that Omer lived. His heroism and sacrifice will never be forgotten, and I will not rest until his body is returned home. May his memory be a blessing," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's statement said.

After his presumptive capture, the Mid-Island Y JCC held weekly events and prayed that Neutra and the 101 hostages would come home alive.

"We all woke up to the devastating news of the loss of Omer, that we've kept in our hearts and prayers for so long now. I think it's hit everybody the same. I burst out into tears when I saw it. I take a deep breath now to keep the tears. We all feel like we lost a son, a brother, a friend even if we didn't know him personally. He became the face of what's going on in Israel," said Mid-Island Y JCC CEO Rick Lewis.

Families of hostages respond to Hamas propaganda video

Over the weekend, Neutra's parents spoke at a rally in Central Park, alongside the father of another Israeli-American hostage.

Edan Alexander, 20, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey and joined the Israel Defense Forces out of high school. He was seen alive in a new propaganda video released by Hamas on Saturday.

His father described seeing him in the video as both emotional and disturbing, but said the family was happy to get a sign of life.

Israel says 97 hostages remain in captivity.

