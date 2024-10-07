One year after Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Tri-State Area remembers victims amid calls for hostage release

NEW YORK -- It has been one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country's history.

More than 1,200 people were killed in the massacre that day, and more than 250 others were taken hostage, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. Many of them were attending the Nova Music Festival.

Roughly 100 off those hostages are still in captivity in Gaza. The American Jewish Committee says seven of them are Americans, and more than half have ties to the Tri-State Area.

The attack would trigger a war that is still ongoing in Gaza. One that the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave says has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, displaced most of the region's 2.3 million people and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

New York and New Jersey flags at half staff

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered flags to be flown at half staff Monday.

"One year after the horrific atrocities committed against the people of Israel, my heart goes out to the victims and their families," Hochul said in a statement. "New York stands with Israel - today and every day. As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we will do everything in our power to defend against the forces of hatred and stand firmly against those who perpetuate it."

"One year after the tragedies of October 7, 2023, we continue to mourn the devastating losses and urge all parties to reach an agreement that immediately returns every hostage and puts an end to the continued suffering of civilians in Israel, Gaza, and throughout the region," Murphy said in a statement of his own. "Our hearts go out to the families that have been shattered by the terrorist attacks on October 7th and the humanitarian suffering that followed, and we continue to pray for a swift end to the war and restoration of peace across the region."

Several New York landmarks, including the Empire State Building and Niagara Falls, will be lit up in yellow Monday night in solidarity with Israel and the hostages.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams added that several city buildings within the five boroughs would also shine yellow.

Oct. 7 vigils and protests expected today

It's expected to be a somber day, with several events being held across the Tri-State Area, including one at Columbia University. Vigils and ceremonies are planned to remember the victims and call for the release of hostages.

"One year ago today, people of all faiths and creeds gathered at the Nova Music Festival in Israel to sing songs of peace and coexistence. With the brutal murder of more than 1,200 innocent men, women, and children by cowardly terrorists, a part of all of us died that day. Hundreds more were taken hostage in the aftermath, and many still remain in captivity today," Adams said in a statement. "And as we see the devastation wrought on innocent people in the Middle East in the aftermath of this unprovoked attack, the thought of peace becomes even more distant. But that is exactly why we must continue to strive for peace — for the safe return of all of the hostages, for the defeat of Hamas, and for an end to this deadly conflict."

Family and friends of the hostages gathered Sunday in Central Park, as they have every weekend for the past year.

"I cannot describe the pain of not knowing where your child is or how is he," said Yael Alexander, whose son Edan was taken by Hamas.

"It's a day-to-day struggle. We are in an upside-down world, but we have to stay focused. We have two more kids to raise, and just to stay strong for our kid, we have no choice," his father, Adi Alexander, said. "A cease-fire would give families on both sides a chance to reunite to children, to feel safe again and for peace to begin."

In Paterson, New Jersey, members of the Palestinian community also marked one year since the start of the war.

"No one achieves anything in this war," Queens resident Aqeel al-Saedi said. "We don't need for anyone's life - Jewish, Christian, Muslim - to be taken off. We need all gathering to stop this craziness."

Columbia officials say they are increasing security in the event of protests. In a letter to the school community, Interim President Katrina Armstrong said there will be a heightened public safety presence on campus, along with a restricted number of entry points.

"To those who plan to use this day to peacefully protest, that is your right. As you do so, remember to follow the law and I ask you to please hold a place in your hearts for those who lost everything a year ago today," the mayor said in his statement.

An 11:45 a.m. walkout was scheduled to take place at the Low Steps on campus, as part of a citywide Students Flood NYC for Gaza protest organized by Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led community organization. Those gathering on campus are part of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group.

According to Armstrong, the walkout was not registered through no sanctioned by the university.

Later on Monday, a Jewish and Israeli October 7th Commemoration will be held at 6 p.m. inside Lerner Hall.