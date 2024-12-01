Optimism for Hamas hostage deal grows a bit following release of propaganda video

NEW YORK -- Calls to bring Israeli hostages home grew louder on Sunday in New York City.

The father of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who grew up in New Jersey, spoke during a rally in Central Park.

As he called for a deal to be reached, he said he wants his son to stay strong.

What a Hamas propaganda video shows

It has been more than 400 days since the start of the war -- more than 400 days that families haven't seen their loved ones who were taken by Hamas.

That includes 20-year-old Alexander of Tenafly, New Jersey, a swimmer, Knicks fan, and Boy Scout who joined the Israeli Defense Forces out of high school.

"I stand here after seeing my son alive for the first time in over a year," Adi Alexander said.

Edan Alexander. CBS News New York

A Hamas propaganda video, which was released Saturday, shows Edan Alexander, who was most likely told what to say on the footage. His father said it gave him a sliver of hope but only reignited his family's pleas to bring him home.

"It was really emotional and disturbing on the other hand, but we are happy to get this sign of life. He looked well, a little bit pale, but he looked okay to me," Adi Alexander said.

Talk of ceasefire, hostage deals ramp up

Edan Alexander's mother, Yael Alexander, spoke Saturday, at what's known as "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, saying in Hebrew that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told her family "conditions are ripe" for a hostage deal.

"I'll be talking to the families of all of the American hostages, including Edan's family, this week," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Sullivan spoke on CBS' Face The Nation about the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I do think that Hamas is feeling the pressure," Sullivan said. "They may be looking anew at the possibility of getting a ceasefire and hostage deal, and we are working actively with all of the key players in the region, including Israel and Turkey and Qatar and Egypt to try to bring that about."

December also marks the start of the Hebrew month of Kislev, known as the month of miracles because of Hanukkah, which makes it even more difficult for these families.

"Listen, we don't do holidays any longer, you know, for the past year. It's very tough," Adi Alexander said.

His message for his son is, "You stay strong, survive, and we are coming for you."

And his message to global leaders is strength means nothing if it's not paired with action.