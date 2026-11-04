All the House districts that flipped in the 2026 midterm elections

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday by flipping more than two dozen Republican-held seats, picking up perennial swing districts and seats that were once considered deep-red. The party's wins ranged from suburban areas in the Northeastern United States to areas of South Texas that were once viewed as increasingly GOP-friendly.

The 2026 midterm elections were also shaken up by last year's nationwide mid-decade redistricting gambit, with Texas Republicans shifting several districts rightward at President Trump's behest, California Democrats moving districts to the left and several other states tweaking their House maps for partisan purposes. Democrats notched several wins under the new maps, while the GOP's pickups have been more limited so far.

Winners in dozens of races have yet to be projected by CBS News.

Here's a look at the districts that swung from one party to another:

Upsets

In several districts, Democrats ousted GOP lawmakers who won by double digits two years ago.

Missouri's 2nd District : Democrat Fred Wellman unseated GOP Rep. Ann Wagner, who won by 12 points in 2024. Republicans tried to make the St. Louis-area seat slightly redder last year, but the new maps were tossed out viewed it as solid-red.

: Democrat Fred Wellman unseated GOP Rep. Ann Wagner, who won by 12 points in 2024. Republicans tried to make the St. Louis-area seat slightly redder last year, but the new maps viewed it as solid-red. Indiana's 5th District : Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz lost to Democrat J.D. Ford in one of several election night surprises. Spartz won reelection by just over 18 points in 2024.

: Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz lost to Democrat J.D. Ford in one of several election night surprises. Spartz won reelection by just over 18 points in 2024. Kentucky's 6th District : The race between Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado for the open seat was not expected to be competitive, but the election forecasters moved the GOP-held seat toward Democrats in recent weeks. Outgoing Rep. Andy Barr won it by 26 points two years ago.

: The race between Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado for the open seat was not expected to be competitive, but the election forecasters moved the GOP-held seat toward Democrats in recent weeks. Outgoing Rep. Andy Barr won it by 26 points two years ago. Wisconsin's 1st District : Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, who was first elected in 2018, lost his race to Democrat Mitchell Berman. A Democrat has not represented the district in more than 30 years. Steil won his last reelection by just over 10 points, outperforming Mr. Trump, and the Cook Political Report rated it "Likely Republican" until late September.

: Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, who was first elected in 2018, lost his race to Democrat Mitchell Berman. A Democrat has not represented the district in more than 30 years. Steil won his last reelection by just over 10 points, outperforming Mr. Trump, and the Cook Political Report rated it "Likely Republican" until late September. Nevada's 2nd District: Teresa Benitez-Thompson will be the first Democrat to represent Northern Nevada in decades, after she defeated Republican David Flippo. The seat was left open by the retirement of longtime GOP Rep. Mark Amodei, who won by a nearly 19-point margin in 2024.

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana speaks to reporters outside the speaker's office at the Capitol on April 26, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Rematches

A few Democrats won against Republicans who they'd faced before — in one case, multiple times.

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 19, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Northeastern Battlegrounds

Both parties invested in districts in the Northeast, including seats with a history of swinging from one party to another, and a competitive Pennsylvania seat that was held by an overperforming Republican for a decade.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Tierney L. Cross / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tight Midwestern Districts

A few Midwestern states will have dramatically different congressional delegations starting next year.

Michigan Democrat William Lawrence greets supporters at an election night event on Nov. 3, 2026, in Lansing, Michigan. AP Photo/Kristen Norman

Texas

Republicans in the Lone Star State redrew their House maps last year with the goal of picking up as many as five seats that were held by Democrats. Ultimately, one seat flipped to the GOP, and two red districts were captured by Democrats. The shifts coincided with a slate of statewide Democratic wins in Texas, which elected its first Democratic senator and governor in decades.

Latin Grammy winner and Democratic candidate for Texas' 15th Congressional District, Bobby Pulido, speaks during a joint campaign event in Weslaco, Texas on Oct. 25, 2026. Gabriel V. Cardenas /AFP via Getty Images

California

Voters in California approved their own redistricting plan after Texas redrew its maps, aiming at moving several California seats to the left. Democrats have picked up all five of the seats they had hoped to flip.

Republican Rep. David Valadao of California speaks during the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act on May 12, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Other Flips

A handful of other districts changed hands.