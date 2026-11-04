All the House districts that flipped in the 2026 midterm elections
Democrats won control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday by flipping more than two dozen Republican-held seats, picking up perennial swing districts and seats that were once considered deep-red. The party's wins ranged from suburban areas in the Northeastern United States to areas of South Texas that were once viewed as increasingly GOP-friendly.
The 2026 midterm elections were also shaken up by last year's nationwide mid-decade redistricting gambit, with Texas Republicans shifting several districts rightward at President Trump's behest, California Democrats moving districts to the left and several other states tweaking their House maps for partisan purposes. Democrats notched several wins under the new maps, while the GOP's pickups have been more limited so far.
Winners in dozens of races have yet to be projected by CBS News.
Here's a look at the districts that swung from one party to another:
Upsets
In several districts, Democrats ousted GOP lawmakers who won by double digits two years ago.
- Missouri's 2nd District: Democrat Fred Wellman unseated GOP Rep. Ann Wagner, who won by 12 points in 2024. Republicans tried to make the St. Louis-area seat slightly redder last year, but the new maps were tossed out in the courts. As recently as September, the Cook Political Report viewed it as solid-red.
- Indiana's 5th District: Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz lost to Democrat J.D. Ford in one of several election night surprises. Spartz won reelection by just over 18 points in 2024.
- Kentucky's 6th District: The race between Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado for the open seat was not expected to be competitive, but the election forecasters moved the GOP-held seat toward Democrats in recent weeks. Outgoing Rep. Andy Barr won it by 26 points two years ago.
- Wisconsin's 1st District: Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, who was first elected in 2018, lost his race to Democrat Mitchell Berman. A Democrat has not represented the district in more than 30 years. Steil won his last reelection by just over 10 points, outperforming Mr. Trump, and the Cook Political Report rated it "Likely Republican" until late September.
- Nevada's 2nd District: Teresa Benitez-Thompson will be the first Democrat to represent Northern Nevada in decades, after she defeated Republican David Flippo. The seat was left open by the retirement of longtime GOP Rep. Mark Amodei, who won by a nearly 19-point margin in 2024.
Rematches
A few Democrats won against Republicans who they'd faced before — in one case, multiple times.
- Pennsylvania's 10th District: Democrat Janelle Stelson beat GOP Rep. Scott Perry in a rematch in the district, which is centered on the state capital of Harrisburg.
- Virginia's 2nd District: Former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria defeated GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans in a rematch. Luria lost to Kiggans in 2022 after redistricting made the area more favorable to Republicans. The military-heavy district — which includes Virginia's Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach — has flipped parties four times since 2008.
- Wisconsin's 3rd District: Democrat Rebecca Cooke ousted two-term Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden in a rematch in the highly competitive district that covers parts of the western and central areas of the state.
- Iowa's 1st District: Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks lost to Democrat Christine Bohannon in their third consecutive rematch. Miller-Meeks has a history of close races since she was first elected to Congress by a six-vote margin in 2020.
Northeastern Battlegrounds
Both parties invested in districts in the Northeast, including seats with a history of swinging from one party to another, and a competitive Pennsylvania seat that was held by an overperforming Republican for a decade.
- New Jersey's 7th District: Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who won the seat in 2022 after redistricting made the district more GOP-friendly, lost to Democrat Rebecca Bennett in the competitive district after he was absent from Congress from early March through most of June. It wasn't until his return that he disclosed he was diagnosed with depression, resulting in a lengthy hospital stay. The district includes suburbs of New York City — and Mr. Trump's Bedminster golf club.
- Pennsylvania's 1st District: Five-term GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a moderate who broke with Mr. Trump on Iran and has a long history of surviving tough reelections, lost to Democrat Bob Harvie in this suburban swing district.
- Pennsylvania's 7th District: After he flipped the district in 2024, GOP Rep. Ryan Mackenzie lost his reelection bid against Democrat Bob Brooks in a district centered on Allentown.
- Pennsylvania's 8th District: GOP Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. lost to Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton.
Tight Midwestern Districts
A few Midwestern states will have dramatically different congressional delegations starting next year.
- Michigan's 4th District: Eight-term Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga was defeated by Sean McCann, who will be the first Democrat to represent the Western Michigan district in nearly a century.
- Michigan's 7th District: Democrat William Lawrence unseated GOP Rep. Tom Barrett in the swingy Lansing-area district. A progressive, Lawrence won the Democratic primary after two moderates split the vote.
- Michigan's 10th District: Democrat Christina Hines defeated Mike Bouchard in a Detroit-area district left open by GOP Rep. John James' unsuccessful run for governor.
- Ohio's 7th District: Embattled GOP Rep. Max Miller lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Brian Poindexter in the northeastern Ohio district long held by Republicans. Miller defied calls over the summer to end his campaign before a deadline that would have allowed Republicans to replace him on the November ballot amid allegations of domestic abuse — which he denied — toward his ex-wife and young daughter.
- Iowa's 2nd District: Democrat Lindsay James defeated Republican Joe Mitchell in a district left open by GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson's unsuccessful Senate campaign.
- Iowa's 3rd District: GOP Rep. Zach Nunn was unseated by Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott. The flips in Iowa mean the state will go from having an all-Republican House delegation to one with three Democrats and a single Republican.
- Nebraska's 2nd District: Democrat Denise Powell flipped an Omaha-area seat currently represented by retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon, a frequent Trump critic. Powell defeated Republican Brinker Harding.
Texas
Republicans in the Lone Star State redrew their House maps last year with the goal of picking up as many as five seats that were held by Democrats. Ultimately, one seat flipped to the GOP, and two red districts were captured by Democrats. The shifts coincided with a slate of statewide Democratic wins in Texas, which elected its first Democratic senator and governor in decades.
- Texas' 32nd District: This was the only redrawn seat that Texas Republicans successfully flipped from Democratic hands. Republican Jace Yarbrough defeated Democrat Dan Barrios in the Dallas-area district.
- Texas' 15th District: Democratic Tejano music star Bobby Pulido defeated incumbent Rep. Monica De La Cruz in a heavily Latino part of South Texas that swung hard toward Republicans in 2024 but shifted back to Democrats this year, amid economic and immigration concerns. The district was redrawn, replacing most of De La Cruz's voters.
- Texas' 23rd District: Democrat Katy Padilla Stout defeated controversial Republican pro-gun personality Brandon Herrera. The district — which includes hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico border — was previously considered safely Republican, but it was left open after moderate Rep. Tony Gonzales admitted to an affair with a staffer who later died by suicide, and resigned in April.
California
Voters in California approved their own redistricting plan after Texas redrew its maps, aiming at moving several California seats to the left. Democrats have picked up all five of the seats they had hoped to flip.
- California's 1st District: Democrat Mike McGuire defeated GOP Rep. James Gallagher, who had just won the Northern California seat in June after the death of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa. But redistricting made Gallagher's reelection bid an uphill climb.
- California's 6th District: Rep. Kevin Kiley, a Republican-turned-independent who still caucuses with the GOP, lost to Democrat Richard Pan. Kiley's old seat, the 3rd District, was dramatically redrawn and won by an incumbent Democrat who previously held the 6th, netting the Democratic Party one seat.
- California's 22nd District: GOP Rep. David Valadao lost his reelection bid to Democrat Randy Villegas, making him the last of the House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to leave office. It was made bluer in redistricting, but was viewed as Democrats' heaviest lift.
- California's 41st District: This district was shifted closer to Los Angeles and made much bluer, causing incumbent GOP Rep. Ken Calvert to move to another district while Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez shifted from elsewhere to the 41st. Sánchez easily defeated Republican Mitch Clemmons.
- California's 48th District: Democrat Marni von Wilpert defeated Republican Jim Desmond in a now-much bluer district. The Southern California seat is currently held by retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa, who drew nationwide attention for his time chairing the House Oversight Committee in the Obama era.
Other Flips
A handful of other districts changed hands.
- North Carolina's 11th District: Democrat Jamie Ager flipped control of the district, marking the first time a Democrat has won the seat since 2010. He defeated Republican Jennifer Balkcom, who entered the race less than 90 days before the election after GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards ended his campaign as he faced misconduct allegations.
- Colorado's 8th District: Democrat Manny Rutinel defeated GOP Rep. Gabe Evans, two years after the Republican incumbent flipped the district red. The battleground district stretches northward from Denver.
- Utah's 1st District: Democrat Ben McAdams won the newly drawn district, which encompasses Salt Lake City and its suburbs. After a lengthy legal battle, court-ordered redistricting produced one Democratic-leaning district in the state, giving the party its best opportunity in nearly a decade to flip one of the state's four House seats.