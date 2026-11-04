Democrat Bob Harvie unseats Brian Fitzpatrick to represent Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Bob Harvie has won the race to represent Pennsylvania's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, CBS News projects. He defeated Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick.

The district includes Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.

Who is Brian Fitzpatrick?

Fitzpatrick is a former FBI special agent and federal prosecutor who was elected to Congress in 2016.

He has represented the politically purple region for nearly a decade and has deep family ties to the area. He, more than other Republican candidates in contested races, has kept President Trump at arm's length. In 2024, Fitzpatrick won reelection by nearly 13 percentage points, in a district Mr. Trump narrowly lost to Kamala Harris.

In an interview with CBS News Philadelphia before Election Day, Fitzpatrick touted his bipartisan record and said he supports guardrails for artificial intelligence and wants residents to have a say in whether data centers are built in their neighborhoods.

Who is Bob Harvie?

Harvie is a former teacher and member of the Falls Township Board of Supervisors who currently serves on the Board of Bucks County Commissioners.

In an interview with CBS News Philadelphia before Election Day, Harvie said he decided to run for Congress when Mr. Trump was reelected in 2024. He said Congress should address the high cost of living by raising the minimum wage, ending the war in Iran and rolling back tariffs. He's also called for a moratorium on data centers.

Voters' concerns

Voters told CBS News Philadelphia in the run-up to the election that affordability was their top concern, and some who backed Fitzpatrick in the past said they were considering voting for Harvie.

"The prices are too high. Gas is too high. Everything's too high," Andrew London said in October.

Having Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is relatively popular, at the top of the ticket could be affecting voters as well, John Kennedy, professor of political science at West Chester University, said.

"[Fitzpatrick is] going to need a significant number of ticket-splitters in order to survive this election season," Kennedy said.