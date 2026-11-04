Embattled GOP Rep. Max Miller loses reelection in Ohio after allegations of domestic abuse, pressure to resign

Washington — Embattled GOP Rep. Max Miller lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Brian Poindexter in Ohio's 7th Congressional District, CBS News projected.

Miller defied calls over the summer to end his campaign before a deadline that would have allowed Republicans to replace him on the November ballot amid allegations of domestic abuse toward his ex-wife and young daughter. The allegations, which Miller denied, put the northeastern Ohio district long held by Republicans in play.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the race as solid Republican earlier this year, but shifted the contest to a toss-up in August.

Miller also faced pressure from members of his own party to resign from Congress, including from his former father-in-law, GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio. Moreno accused the two-term congressman of "increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior," adding that he "needs serious psychological help."

The House Ethics Committee announced in early August that it was reviewing allegations of domestic abuse and illegal drug use against Miller, but has yet to release any findings. The announcement came after Miller said he would request an ethics investigation into himself to clear his name. The bipartisan panel has a 60-day blackout period before Election Day.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, stood behind Miller's reelection bid, saying "we have to let due process play out." But Johnson, who has been campaigning for vulnerable Republicans in the last several weeks, did not campaign with Miller. Johnson did, however, appear in the nearby 9th Congressional District in early October with Republican candidate Derek Merrin, who is trying to unseat longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

Miller attended President Trump's rally on Oct. 12 in Youngstown, Ohio, but did not give remarks, though the president thanked him for coming during his speech.

Poindexter, a union ironworker and former Brook Park City Council member, surpassed Miller in third-quarter fundraising, raising $2.4 million, according to Federal Election Commission records. Miller, meanwhile, raised $145,000 and loaned his campaign $1 million.

Poindexter highlighted the allegations against Miller in multiple ads, including one that featured audio of Moreno speaking to reporters in August. Moreno accused Miller of withholding his young daughter's favorite blue bunny toy during a custody exchange.

The incumbent Republican launched an ad in mid-October criticizing the "relentless press" for amplifying his "family's heartbreak." In the ad, Miller denied the abuse allegations against him and said he has equal custody of his daughter. Though their divorce is finalized, Miller and his ex-wife are still engaged in a custody battle.