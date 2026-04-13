Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales to step down as he faces expulsion vote

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas announced his retirement Monday as he faces an expulsion vote in the coming days stemming from his affair with a staffer who later died by suicide.

"When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office," Gonzales said.

Under pressure from House GOP leadership, Gonzales ended his campaign for reelection in March after he admitted to the affair. The House Ethics Committee had also opened an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

Texts between the woman, Regina Santos-Aviles, and Gonzales that were viewed by CBS News showed Santos-Aviles saying, "This is going too far boss" after he asked for a "sexy pic" in 2024. In another text exchange with a colleague that was viewed by CBS News, Santos-Aviles wrote, "I had affair with our boss and I'm fine."

Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire.

Gonzales' retirement news comes shortly after Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California announced he would be leaving Congress amid sexual assault allegations. The House was expected to vote on whether to expel both congressmen later this week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.