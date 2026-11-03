James Gallagher, Mike McGuire face off for California's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. James Gallagher and Democratic state Sen. Mike McGuire are facing off Tuesday in California's 1st Congressional District, which was redrawn under voter-approved Proposition 50.

The newly redrawn district now includes Santa Rosa and dropped Redding.

Gallagher won a June special election to finish the term of the late Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who died in January, taking 62% of the vote under the old boundaries. In the primary for the full term, held the same day under the new lines, Gallagher edged McGuire 42.1% to 41.8%.

Under Proposition 50, the redrawn district includes Chico, Oroville, Santa Rosa and Susanville. It encompasses all of Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama counties, along with parts of Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Redding is no longer part of the district.

Gallagher is a former Assembly minority leader who represented the 3rd Assembly District from 2014 until he joined Congress. He said in his candidate statement that he's focused on lowering living costs, protecting healthcare access and holding government accountable.

McGuire is a former state Senate president pro tem who represents the state's 2nd Senate District. He said in his candidate statement that he would hold ICE accountable, repeal tax cuts for the wealthy, and push for "Healthcare for All."