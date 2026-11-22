Washington — Chuck Hubbard defeated Rep. Virginia Foxx, CBS News projected 19 days after Election Day, adding to Democrats' sizable majority in the House next year.

Hubbard, 64, is a former journalist who took on Foxx for a second time after falling short by almost 10 points in 2024. This cycle, he became the latest Democrat to overcome expectations and flip a House seat.

Foxx, who chairs the House Rules Committee, has represented the Tar Heel State in the House since 2005 and is the longest-serving member of the state's congressional delegation. Her loss comes as Democrats saw a slew of wins throughout the country, with key victories delivering them majorities in both chambers in the new Congress. And the dynamic was especially acute in North Carolina, where Democrats flipped several House seats and a Senate seat. Heading into Election Night, the Cook Political Report rated Foxx's seat as likely Republican.

Hubbard said Foxx called to concede on Sunday, after a recount had been conducted in the tight race.

"Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices," Hubbard wrote in a post on X. "I deeply appreciate her commitment to a smooth transition of the office and constituent casework. We may not always agree, but we both love North Carolina and the people of the Fifth District."

With the victory, Democrats have secured 258 seats in the House, marking the largest majority either party has won in the lower chamber in a general election in three decades.